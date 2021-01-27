https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2021/01/27/there-you-have-it-aoc-says-bidens-climate-change-executive-orders-sure-sound-familiar/
President Joe Biden is signing executive orders by the dozen and he’s only been in office a week. Today’s insanity was a big round of job-killing EOs ostensibly designed to combat climate change. Biden says he’ll be eliminating fossil fuel-related jobs and making up for it by creating “clean energy” jobs (a promise Obama also made and you know how that turned out).
During a debate in late September, Biden was briefly for the Green New Deal before he was against it:
Does Joe Biden know what he’s talking about?
Joe Biden: “The Green New Deal will pay for itself as we move forward…”
*seconds later*
Chris Wallace: “Do you support the Green New Deal?”
Joe Biden: “No, I don’t support the Green New Deal.” pic.twitter.com/ampOmwPGTo
— Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 30, 2020
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has spotted Biden being “for” it again now that the election is behind him:
It’s almost as if we helped shape the platform 😉 https://t.co/zXn3VcAbYw
— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 27, 2021
AOC says Biden’s $2T climate push sounds just like her ‘Green New Deal’ https://t.co/JK9cyiY7EL pic.twitter.com/3iEEafT7xP
— New York Post (@nypost) January 27, 2021
Oh really?
Yeah, weird. https://t.co/mM754fAEnQ
— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) January 27, 2021
There you have it….they’re openly admitting to the ridiculous position they’ve wedged Biden into. https://t.co/b0j9pBzpPV
— HagarBush (@BushHagar) January 27, 2021
But it was not unexpected:
It’s kinda his thing. https://t.co/r0P0VdEUXg pic.twitter.com/dLu9t2Bnmw
— Extremely Careless (@Shanghaibeast) January 27, 2021
We already know Joe plagiarizes other people’s works!!
— CoffeeNut92 (@CNut92) January 27, 2021
Biden’s always been into recycling, y’all.