https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2021/01/27/this-is-insane-man-charged-with-election-interference-over-memes-that-fed-2016-voters-disinformation-but-this-videos-still-up/

According to Newsweek, a 31-year-old Florida man named Douglass Mackey, a social media influencer known online as “Ricky Vaughn,” was charged by the acting U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of New York with conspiring to spread disinformation designed to “deprive individuals of their constitutional right to vote.”

“There is no place in public discourse for lies and misinformation to defraud citizens of their right to vote,” Seth DuCharme said in a statement.

The complaint cites this meme:

Before we get to The Federalist’s Sean Davis, credit to @penelopesire, @roblynnm, and @HurtonMarius for pointing out this video urging Trump voters to text their votes or turn out on Wednesday, Nov. 9. It’s still up and has more than 165,000 views:

Huh … the feds should be knocking on her door any minute if there is no place in public discourse for lies and misinformation to defraud citizens of their right to vote.

But we all know what social media platforms like Twitter and Facebook have done to protect election integrity, like deep-six that Hunter Biden scoop that was clearly Russian disinformation and prevent users from sharing it.

And as we’ve pointed out in other posts, it’s always liberal journalists like Max Boot leading the charge to censor right-wing outlets claiming “misinformation.”

So a misleading meme led to his arrest? No slippery slope there. Twitter already banned pro-Trump meme-maker @CarpeDonktum, but at least he didn’t face prison time.

Related:

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...