https://hannity.com/media-room/this-is-real-john-kerry-says-fired-energy-workers-can-simply-go-make-solar-panels/

CLIMATE TO BLAME? John Kerry Says ‘Absolutely, Definitively’ a Link Between Pandemic and ‘Climate Crisis’

posted by Hannity Staff – 4.22.20

Former Secretary of State John Kerry linked the deadly Coronavirus pandemic and climate change during an interview with the Washington Post Wednesday; saying there was “absolutely” a connection between the two issues.

“We don’t have a direct link that says Coronavirus started because of climate change. That’s correct, we don’t know that,” admitted Kerry.

Former Secretary of State @JohnKerry on whether there’s a link between the coronavirus pandemic and climate change. https://t.co/uFpDcsP1JS #postlive pic.twitter.com/Q8fXn85ecC — Washington Post Live (@postlive) April 22, 2020

“But where there is a link, absolutely, definitively, there is a link. Pandemics will move more rapidly, disease will be carried more easily around the world as we warm, and as populations are dislocated because of climate crisis. That’s one link,” he added.

Watch Kerry’s comments above.