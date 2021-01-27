https://hannity.com/media-room/this-is-real-john-kerry-says-fired-energy-workers-can-simply-go-make-solar-panels/
CLIMATE TO BLAME? John Kerry Says ‘Absolutely, Definitively’ a Link Between Pandemic and ‘Climate Crisis’
posted by Hannity Staff – 4.22.20
Former Secretary of State John Kerry linked the deadly Coronavirus pandemic and climate change during an interview with the Washington Post Wednesday; saying there was “absolutely” a connection between the two issues.
“We don’t have a direct link that says Coronavirus started because of climate change. That’s correct, we don’t know that,” admitted Kerry.
Former Secretary of State @JohnKerry on whether there’s a link between the coronavirus pandemic and climate change. https://t.co/uFpDcsP1JS #postlive pic.twitter.com/Q8fXn85ecC
— Washington Post Live (@postlive) April 22, 2020
“But where there is a link, absolutely, definitively, there is a link. Pandemics will move more rapidly, disease will be carried more easily around the world as we warm, and as populations are dislocated because of climate crisis. That’s one link,” he added.
Watch Kerry’s comments above.
DEEP STATE DEPT: Kerry Says Trump Should Declare National Emergency… for CLIMATE CHANGE!
posted by Hannity Staff – 1.11.19
Former Secretary of State John Kerry urged President Trump to declare a national emergency Friday; saying the Commander-in-Chief should ignore the border and focus his energy on combating “climate change.”
“Instead of declaring a national emergency to address a fictional emergency – @realDonaldTrump needs to stop denying a real one: climate change,” posted Kerry on social media.
Instead of declaring a national emergency to address a fictional emergency – @realDonaldTrump needs to stop denying a real one: climate change. https://t.co/UYaG1mohwG
— John Kerry (@JohnKerry) January 11, 2019
The former Obama aide found himself in hot water just months ago; coming under fire for holding private meetings with Iranian officials after leaving office.
Read the full report at the Hill.