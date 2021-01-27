https://www.theblaze.com/news/two-doctors-dead-texas-hostage-standoff

Two people are dead after an armed doctor reportedly killed a female pediatrician during a six-hour standoff at an Austin, Texas, children’s medical clinic on Tuesday night.

A SWAT team discovered the bodies late Tuesday after negotiators reportedly spent at least six hours attempting to speak to the people inside the clinic.

What are the details?

A male doctor and a female doctor are both dead after the male doctor — identified by KVUE-TV as Dr. Bharat Narumanchi — took the female pediatrician — identified by KVUE as Dr. Katherine Lindley Dodson — and a group of other people hostage at a Texas children’s clinic.

Police say that the male doctor took the female doctor hostage before fatally shooting her and then himself.

According to the station, the Austin Police Department said that Narumanchi visited the office a week before and applied for a volunteer position at the clinic.

Narumanchi, a pediatrician who was recently diagnosed with terminal cancer, was reportedly denied the position. KHOU-TV reported that Narumanchi had just “weeks to live.”

KHOU reported that Narumanchi was a pediatrician with office locations in California. He completed his coursework with St. George’s University School of Medicine in True Blue, Grenada, and was said to have completed his residency at Tripler Army Medical Center in Honolulu, Hawaii.

Police are now investigating why a reportedly armed Narumanchi returned to the clinic, as the two reportedly did not appear to have any relationship outside the previous week’s visit.

Officers responded to the clinic around 4:30 p.m. local time after receiving reports of a “disturbance at a building,” KVUE reported. The situation escalated and lasted until approximately 11:00 p.m. local time.

Witnesses said that everyone inside the office had been taken hostage, but at least three people were immediately let go by the suspect.

It is unclear at the time of this reporting how many hostages — who reported seeing Narumanchi armed with a pistol and what appeared to be a shotgun — were involved in the situation.

KVUE reported that negotiators were heard pleading with Narumanchi, saying, “I know you have helped so many children. We want that to be your legacy. Please make that possible. … We know you have a lot going on in your life. We know you have been helping children your whole life.”

According to KXAN-TV, Dodson, 43, was married with three children. She went to medical school at Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center in New Orleans and completed her residency at Vanderbilt University Children’s Hospital in Nashville, Tennessee.

Authorities are still investigating the case, and ask and people with information on the case to call APD Homicide at (512) 974-TIPS, email homicide.apd@austintexas.gov, use its Crime Stoppers tip line at (512) 472-8477, or the Crime Stoppers app.

