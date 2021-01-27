https://thepostmillennial.com/breaking-two-dead-after-hostage-situation-at-austin-tx-medical-center

If big tech continues censoring conservatives, that means our days on these platforms may be numbered. Please take a minute to sign up to our mailing list so we can stay in touch with you, our community. Subscribe Now!

The Austin Police Department (APD) said two people have been found dead after an hours-long hostage situation at a medical center Tuesday night.

According to Fox7, a 911 was made to 911 at 4:30 pm that someone had allegedly entered Children’s Medical Group with a gun and was holding hostages.

Police said in a briefing that after a six-hour standoff with the SWAT team and the failure of negotiations with the suspect, the police sent in a robot unit and using the robot’s camera were able to identify a victim.

Austin Police said the SWAT team entered the building and found two dead, “one that was originally inside the building and one that was not.”

APD could not confirm if the suspect was one of those found dead but a parent of a patient in the medical center told Fox7 that their doctor was being held hostage and that the suspect was a doctor.

Some nearby homes were evacuated by APD. The Austin Police Department is coordinating with the Travis County Sheriff’s Office, the Austin Fire Department, and Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services.

APD said that the Homicide Unit is taking over the investigation and more details will be released Wednesday morning.

This is a developing story.


You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...