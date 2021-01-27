If big tech continues censoring conservatives, that means our days on these platforms may be numbered. Please take a minute to sign up to our mailing list so we can stay in touch with you, our community. Subscribe Now!

The Austin Police Department (APD) said two people have been found dead after an hours-long hostage situation at a medical center Tuesday night.

BREAKING: Austin police have just announced that two people have been found dead inside a Central Austin doctor’s office after a six-hour hostage situation. — Tony Plohetski (@tplohetski) January 27, 2021

According to Fox7, a 911 was made to 911 at 4:30 pm that someone had allegedly entered Children’s Medical Group with a gun and was holding hostages.

The SWAT standoff continues in Central Austin with APD continuing to work to get a doctor to answer the phone or to come out of the office. pic.twitter.com/KQa8sTmRKX — Jody Barr (@JodyBarrKXAN) January 27, 2021

Police said in a briefing that after a six-hour standoff with the SWAT team and the failure of negotiations with the suspect, the police sent in a robot unit and using the robot’s camera were able to identify a victim.

NEW: The pleas of the hostage negotiator continue 3 hours into the situation: “I cannot guarantee your safety unless you comply. I am letting you know, doctor, there is a way to resolve this. I need your help to fix the situation. That starts with you answering the phone.” https://t.co/cx7E682OcY — Tony Plohetski (@tplohetski) January 27, 2021

Austin Police said the SWAT team entered the building and found two dead, “one that was originally inside the building and one that was not.”

APD could not confirm if the suspect was one of those found dead but a parent of a patient in the medical center told Fox7 that their doctor was being held hostage and that the suspect was a doctor.

A witness told FOX News the suspect is a doctor. A witness told me the suspect did not work in the office. Here on scene, we have heard officials calling out to a doctor over a loudspeaker. pic.twitter.com/lLYEeym3xA — Amanda Ruiz (@AmandaRuizFOX7) January 27, 2021

Some nearby homes were evacuated by APD. The Austin Police Department is coordinating with the Travis County Sheriff’s Office, the Austin Fire Department, and Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services.

APD said that the Homicide Unit is taking over the investigation and more details will be released Wednesday morning.

This is a developing story.



