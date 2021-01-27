https://saraacarter.com/aoc-says-bidens-climate-plan-sounds-similar-to-her-green-new-deal/

Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) pointed out Wednesday that President Joe Biden’s recently announced $2 trillion series of environmental policies—which include phasing out coal, oil, and natural gas as power sources by 2035—looks awfully like her “Green New Deal” plan.

“It’s almost as if we helped shape the platform,” Ocasio-Cortez said in a tweet, followed by a winking face emoji.

The Bronx and Queens congresswoman was responding to a tweet Wednesday from NBC News White House correspondent Geoff Bennett in which he observed similarities between the Biden’s recent executive actions and Ocasio-Cortez’s “Green New Deal” proposal.

“It’s striking how much of Biden’s climate executive actions reflect major elements of the Green New Deal — tackling climate change while addressing economic/racial injustice — without actually *being the Green New Deal. Some political sleight of hand,” Bennett posted.

It should be noted that, while Ocasio-Cortez has been the one spearheading the Green New Deal proposal, she didn’t coin the term or the general concept. While the Green Party’s 2012 and 2016 presidential nominee Dr. Jill Stein heavily promoted a near-identical policy with the exact same name, Stein has attributed the plan’s origins to Howie Hawkins, a co-founder of the party who was its 2020 presidential nominee. His “Green New Deal” was on his 2010 platform while running to be governor of New York.

“Today is climate day at the White House, which means that today is jobs day at the White House,” President Biden said before signing a slate of executive orders Wednesday “to meet the climate crisis for American jobs and American engineering.”

There are fears, however, that his new climate policy efforts will cause job losses in other industries such a coal and oil. He did not provide a direct answer to quell these fears of job losses caused by moving to renewable sources for electricity.

