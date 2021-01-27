https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/not-going-ban-fracking-biden-mumbles-climate-change-presser-signs-executive-orders-calls-lid-video/

Joe Biden mumbled through a “Climate Change” presser on Wednesday from the White House.

After waging a war on energy since his inauguration, Biden is now claiming his administration is not going to ban fracking.

“Let me be clear, and I know this always comes up, we’re not going to ban fracking,” said Biden.

Translation: The Biden Admin will just regulate fracking out of existence.

TRENDING: INSANE: Joe Biden Signs Executive Order Banning the Term “China Virus”

WATCH:

President Biden: “Let me be clear, and I know this always comes up, we’re not going to ban fracking.” Full video here: https://t.co/0rA79YeeHU pic.twitter.com/cZB5wVXtuG — CSPAN (@cspan) January 27, 2021

Biden signed more executive orders aimed at ‘tackling climate change, creating jobs and restoring scientific integrity’ – whatever that means.

After Biden signed the executive orders, he shuffled out of the room without answering any questions from reporters.

WATCH:

President Biden signs executive actions aimed at tackling climate change https://t.co/3e3fF57X4E pic.twitter.com/l9mBtFQIvc — The Hill (@thehill) January 27, 2021

The Biden White House called a travel/photo lid at 2:05 PM ET – the earliest one since Biden was sworn into office.

Dictator Biden has signed more than 3 dozen executive orders in his first week in office as the military occupies DC and the media cheers.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

