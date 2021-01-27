https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/wisconsin-senate-votes-overturn-democrat-governors-statewide-mask-mandate/

The GOP-led Wisconsin senate on Tuesday voted 18-13 to repeal Democrat Governor Tony Evers’ statewide mask mandate.

Governor Evers issued an emergency 60-day order in August of 2020 and continued to extend his unlawful mandates – until now.

The Republican state lawmakers are working to put an end to Evers’ abuse.

The resolution will head to the GOP-led state assembly on Thursday.

If the joint resolution passes the assembly, it does not need Governor Evers’ approval.

“Governor Evers has abused his limited authority for far too long by repeatedly issuing unlawful orders beyond his 60-day emergency powers,” Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu, R-Oostburg said in a statement. “The Senate voted to end the executive overreach and restore our constituents’ voice in the legislative process.”

The Wisconsin State Journal reported:

Republicans in the state Senate voted Tuesday to repeal Gov. Tony Evers’ statewide mask mandate — A spokeswoman for Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, said the resolution will come before the Assembly on Thursday, but did not indicate how much support the measure has in the chamber. Republican leaders in the Assembly have not sponsored the resolution. Measures added back to the bill would prohibit employers from mandating vaccines for employees and allow local public health officials the ability to limit gatherings at churches and other places of worship. Another amendment would grant the state’s GOP-led budget committee authority over how the state spends future federal funds dedicated to the pandemic — a measure Evers has opposed. Other items in the package that already have passed the Senate would limit COVID-19 liability claims against employers, schools, public health care providers and local governments. It also would extend the state’s one-week waiting period waiver for unemployment benefits and allow for Medicaid coverage for COVID-19 testing and vaccines. If the Assembly votes Thursday to eliminate the state mask rule, local orders, like those in Madison and Milwaukee, would remain in effect. Dane County’s local order requires everyone age five and older to wear a mask when indoors, with some exceptions.

