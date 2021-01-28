https://www.theepochtimes.com/4-house-democrats-urge-biden-to-rescind-order-halting-new-oil-and-gas-leases_3675427.html
Four House Democrats from Texas have urged President Joe Biden to rescind his executive order halting new oil and gas leases on federal land and water, saying it will lead to job losses, squeeze budgetary revenues, undercut American energy independence, and will “hurt an already suffering community.” On Wednesday, Biden signed an executive order that set up a “pause on entering into new oil and natural gas leases on public lands or offshore waters to the extent possible” and will launch a “rigorous review of all existing leasing and permitting practices related to fossil fuel development on public lands and waters.” The White House said the move is an attempt to “tackle the climate crisis.” In a letter on Wednesday, Democratic Reps. Vicente Gonzalez, Henry Cuellar, Lizzie Pannill Fletcher, and Marc Veasey called Biden’s order “far-reaching” and demanded he rescind it, arguing that banning “responsible energy leasing” would eliminate jobs, reduce …