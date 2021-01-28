https://www.theblaze.com/news/schiff-marjorie-green-gop-cult

Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff of California lashed out at Republicans and called the party a “dangerous cult” over a report that the names of Democrat lawmakers were found on a list possessed by a man caught near the U.S. Capitol with a gun and ammunition.

The 71-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday at the Capitol after he shouted at a guardsman and arrested for possessing a pistol without a license. Police said that he had been at the protest at the Capitol and posted memes related to the QAnon conspiracy theory on his social media.

Schiff used the incident to hammer away at Republican leadership on Thursday after CNN uncovered several Facebook posts from Rep. Marjorie Greene (R-Ga.) calling for the execution of Democratic leaders.

“You look at some of these members, including Representative Greene, who have threatened on social media prior to her election other members of Congress,” said Schiff to Wolf Blitzer on his CNN show.

“You have members like her who have suggested that attacks against students, murderous attacks on high school campuses like at Parkland were somehow fake, fraudulent, or false flag operations. And they’re being rewarded by [House Minority Leader Rep.] Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) with assignments on the education committee!” he continued.

“You know, the GOP leadership is becoming little more than a cult and a dangerous cult,” said Schiff.

Greene responded to the reports by claiming that the posts on her Facebook were written by members of her team, and did not express her personal views.

Schiff also criticized McCarthy for travelling to Florida to meet with President Donald Trump at his Mar-A-Lago residence.

“That is sadly where the GOP leadership is at in Congress, and that’s part of the reason why the Capitol looks like an armed fortress right now,” said Schiff.

Schiff said that he was disappointed at the permanent fencing being erected around the Capitol after the rioting by supporters of former President Donald Trump.

“It’s just awful to see the necessary presence of so many troops, National Guard troops, guarding the nation’s Capitol,” he continued. “I would have never imagined that would be necessary, and I hope that it won’t be necessary indefinitely.”

Here’s the video of Schiff’s comments:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

