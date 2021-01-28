https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/440000-americans-dead-facebook-american-journal-medicine-admit-stand-hcq-wrong-people-prosecuted/

Back in August 2020 we wrote this on treating the coronavirus–

The liberal mainstream media can’t hide this truth from the American public forever. The latest international testing of hydroxychloroquine treatment of coronavirus shows countries that had early use of the drug had a 79% lower mortality rate than countries that banned the use of the safe malaria drug. This means that Dr. Fauci, Dr. Birx, the CDC, the liberal fake news media and the tech giants have been pushing a lie that has had deadly consequences!

America had lost (reportedly) over 150,000 lives at that time.

Today that number is at 440,000.

We now know that that number could have been lowered significantly if HCQ use would have been promoted in the US!

A new study posted in the American Journal of Medicine in January found that early treatment of coronavirus patients with hydroxychloroquine lowered the mortality rate for the disease.

The study found that immediate use of HCQ, while the patient was still at home, showed significant benefits.

This is just the latest study that shows the effectiveness of HCQ in treating the coronavirus.

For the past several months the website c19study.com has been tracking the HCQ-coronavirus studies.

According to c19study.com there have been 237 studies, 171 of which were peer reviewed that show 67% of patients improved in early treatment trials.

Also today the Facebook Oversight Board announced it was overturning a previous case on the effectiveness of HCQ.

Facebook’s previously removed a post on the use of hydroxychloroquine in France which it claimed, “contributes to the risk of imminent… physical harm.”

Today Facebook announced this was a mistake.

How many hundreds of thousands of victims were killed due to Dr. Fauci, the CDC and the tech giants’ false claims on hydroxychloroquine?

The jihad against HCQ was to get back at Trump. Hundreds of thousands of Americans are dead today!

When will these people face justice?

