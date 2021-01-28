https://redstate.com/alexparker/2021/01/28/meghan-mccain-the-view-joe-biden-executive-17-orders-john-kerry-hypocrisy-n318405
About The Author
Related Posts
The Media are Suddenly Interested in Hunter Biden, but the Shot and Chasers Will Blow Your Mind
December 10, 2020
DC Attorney Investigating the Murder of Ashli Babbitt as Potential 'Excessive Force'
January 9, 2021
Whoops: Sounds Like Obama Admitted the Quiet Part Out Loud
December 13, 2020
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy