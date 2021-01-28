https://www.theepochtimes.com/americans-should-find-common-ground-to-bridge-divides-psychologist-karlyn-borysenko_3672537.html

Organizational psychologist and YouTube content creator Dr. Karlyn Borysenko suggested that the vast majority of Americans who are divided by politics should find common ground and unite.

“Donald Trump was successful because he rallied a movement of people who felt like they were forgotten Americans. Well, guess what? There’s like the exact same set of people on the left who feel the same way. So why can’t we come together on the things we agree upon,” Dr. Borysenko told Jan Jekielek, host of The Epoch Times’ American Thought Leaders program.

“And at least start there because the people that are currently in Congress are not at all interested in either of these groups, Joe Biden’s already shown us that he hasn’t even talked to Black Lives Matter. So we have to take it upon ourselves to try to bridge that gap amongst ourselves to see if we can get any progress that’s going to benefit both of our groups,” Borysenko added.

Karlyn Borysenko is an avid knitter, a consultant, and an executive coach. After being a Democrat for 20 years, she turned into a Trump supporter after attending a Trump rally during the 2020 election.

“And I have to admit that I went from being someone that hated Donald Trump, that he thought he was the worst person ever, to really actively being one of the people that was out there doing rallies and trying to support his reelection efforts for several months,” Borysenko said.

After the election, Borysenko started to think “it’s very, very important where we are right now as a country, that we have to make the decision, are we going to continue to stay divided, be at each other’s throats, call each other horrible names all the time? Or are going to try to find the same people that exist on both sides to try to reconnect and try to find some common ground.”

Borysenko said she started to understand Trump better when someone told her that Trump “ is a blustery New Yorker.” But she understood Trump at a different level when Trump signed the executive orders, banning critical race theory in the federal government and all federal government contractors.

As an organizational psychologist, Borysenko said critical race theory took over her entire industry. She described it as “a fundamentally dangerous ideology that teaches people that they are racist based on the color of their skin. And so I was very much against that.”

She said Trump was the only one to stand up and fight against this ideology so that everyday people would not have to suffer through critical race training.

She says there’s “a fundamental misunderstanding” about Trump, “not only about who he is as a person but also the policies he was enacting.”

The psychologist interviewed a persistent, outer circle Black Lives Matter activist recently on her YouTube channel, and found out that they don’t like Antifa and don’t like violence because they think it “dilutes their movement” and their message.

“I would bet you that if you talk to average everyday people [in BLM] they, A: they don’t know what the definition of Marxism is; B: don’t know that the leaders of Black Lives Matter are Marxist; and C: don’t even know what critical race theory is,” the psychologist said.

Borysenko thinks the leadership of Black Lives Matter has “a vested interest in maintaining the problem” to get funding from supporters, but that average people just want solutions.

“[Average people] just want their kids to feel safe. And I want their kids to feel safe as well. So let’s come together on that level, ignore the leadership for a second,” Borysenko said, “if the average people come together, that is a much, much, much larger group. And it doesn’t really matter what the leaders want at that point. It’s about what the people want.”

