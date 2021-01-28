https://www.wnd.com/2021/01/anti-carbon-john-kerry-family-travel-carbon-belching-private-jet/

(FOX NEWS) — Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) records indicate that the family of U.S. Special Envoy for Climate John Kerry owns a private jet, despite his position on combatting fossil fuels in the new administration.

The FAA’s registry shows a Gulfstream Aerospace jet owned by Flying Squirrel LLC, the name previously reported for Teresa Heinz-Kerry’s private charter jet company. The company’s listed address matches that of the Heinz Family Foundation.

The White House did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment. Neither did the Heinz family office.

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

