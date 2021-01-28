https://www.dailywire.com/news/aoc-claims-without-evidence-ted-cruz-was-trying-to-get-her-killed-is-clout-chasing-by-agreeing-with-her

Far-left Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) claimed without evidence on Thursday that Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) was “trying to get” her killed during the riot that broke out at the U.S. Capitol Building three weeks ago in response to Cruz agreeing with something that she said on Twitter.

Cruz responded to a tweet from Ocasio-Cortez where she had called out a financial company that had blocked “retail investors from purchasing stock while hedge funds are freely able to trade the stock as they see fit.”

Cruz simply responded that he “fully agree[d]” with what Ocasio-Cortez said.

“I am happy to work with Republicans on this issue where there’s common ground, but you almost had me murdered 3 weeks ago so you can sit this one out,” Ocasio-Cortez responded to Cruz. “Happy to work w/ almost any other GOP that aren’t trying to get me killed. In the meantime if you want to help, you can resign.”

There is no evidence that Cruz “almost had [her] murdered” during the January 6 riot and there is no evidence that Cruz is “trying to get [her] killed.”

“While you conveniently talk about ‘moving on,’ a second Capitol police officer lost their life yesterday in the still-raging aftermath of the attacks you had a role in,” Ocasio-Cortez claimed. “This isn’t a joke. We need accountability, and that includes a new Senator from Texas.”

“You haven’t even apologized for the serious physical + mental harm you contributed to from Capitol Police & custodial workers to your own fellow members of Congress,” she continued. “In the meantime, you can get off my timeline & stop clout-chasing. Thanks. Happy to work with other GOP on this.”

Again, there is no evidence that Cruz had any role in the riot that broke out at the U.S. Capitol. Cruz also strongly condemned the violence that broke out that day, saying: “We saw a terrorist attack on the United States Capitol, it was despicable, it was an assault. And every one of those violent criminals who attacked the Capitol, they should be fully prosecuted. And they should spend a long, long time in jail. It was really a sad day for the country to see violence overwhelming the grounds of the Capitol building.”

CNBC reported:

Cruz, a Republican from Texas, signed a written objection to certifying Arizona’s votes toward the beginning of the joint session to count electoral votes on Jan. 6, prompting a debate in both chambers. Then, pro-Trump rioters stormed the Capitol, and lawmakers evacuated.

The San Francisco Chronicle reported that even Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) has defended the objections that Cruz and Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) made during the Electoral College certification:

Feinstein, however, defended their right to object, calling Senate debate the “highest-level dialogue” in democracy. “I think the Senate is a place of freedom,” Feinstein told reporters at the Capitol. “And people come here to speak their piece, and they do, and they provide a kind of leadership. In some cases, it’s positive, in some cases, maybe not. A lot of that depends on who’s looking and what party they are. But it’s an important place to have this kind of dialogue. It’s probably the highest-level dialogue that you get in an electoral body.”

The Dallas Morning News noted that Cruz, who wanted a 10-day delay and emergency “audit” of the election results, “had been careful not to directly echo any of [President Donald] Trump’s more fanciful and baseless claims about ballot manipulation and cheating.”

A man was arrested for writing “Assassinate AOC” on the day of the riot, but charging documents make no connection between the man and Cruz.

Also, Ocasio-Cortez’s claim that Cruz is “clout-chasing” by agreeing with her is largely specious. Being a senator is considered to be a more prestigious position than being a representative.

