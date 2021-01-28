Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez wants bipartisan support on the issues facing the stock market, but she doesn’t want it from Ted Cruz.

After the Texas senator tweeted a supportive message to the congresswoman on the GameStop debacle on Thursday, Ocasio-Cortez responded by reminding him of the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

Following the trading app Robinhood decision to restrict its users from freely trading their stock in GameStop, the New York Democrat tweeted, “This is unacceptable. We now need to know more about [Robinhood’s] decision to block retail investors from purchasing stock while hedge funds are freely able to trade the stock as they see fit. As a member of the Financial Services Cmte, I’d support a hearing if necessary.”

Cruz responded, “Fully agree.”

“I am happy to work with Republicans on this issue where there’s common ground, but you almost had me murdered 3 weeks ago so you can sit this one out,” Ocasio-Cortez tweeted in response. “Happy to work w/ almost any other GOP that aren’t trying to get me killed. In the meantime if you want to help, you can resign.”

“There’s a lot of partisan anger and rage on the Democratic side,” Cruz told reporters in response to the tweet. “But It’s not healthy for our country, it’s certainly not conducive of healing or unity, but everyone has to decide how they want to interact with others.”

The Texas senator has faced intense backlash for his support of objecting to the certification of the 2020 election results, with many arguing that such behavior contributed to the violence at the Capitol on Jan. 6.

In the past week, Reddit users and others have increased their purchases of GameStop, a stock that institutional investors frequently short in order to turn a profit. The massive jump in GameStop stock purchases has caused its value to rise significantly, causing hedge funds that rely on shorting the stock to lose massive amounts of money.

A class-action lawsuit against Robinhood was filed shortly after the company’s Thursday decision, alleging negligence and a “breach of the implied covenant of good faith and fair dealing.”

“Robinhood breached its fiduciary duties to Plaintiff and Class members by, among other things, failing to disclose that its platform was going to remove GME purchases in a timely manner … removing GME for its own pecuniary benefits … and that Robinhood failed to exercise trades and actions requested by customers in a complete and timely manner,” the lawsuit reads.