http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/rY-6YZ5Yhpk/

Both Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) and Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) are among lawmakers seemingly calling for congressional action after Robinhood restricted trading for GameStop following a surge spurred by a populist investing movement, but the New York lawmaker rejected Cruz after he agreed with her on social media, telling the senator to “sit this one out” because, she claimed, he almost had her “murdered” three weeks ago — a reference to the January 6 Capitol riot.

“This is unacceptable. We now need to know more about @RobinhoodApp’s decision to block retail investors from purchasing stock while hedge funds are freely able to trade the stock as they see fit,” Ocasio-Cortez said following news of Robinhood restricting trading.

“As a member of the Financial Services Cmte, I’d support a hearing if necessary,” she added, prompting Cruz to publicly express his agreement, which was not welcomed by the far-left “Squad” member:

“I am happy to work with Republicans on this issue where there’s common ground, but you almost had me murdered 3 weeks ago so you can sit this one out,” she snapped, adding that she is happy to work with “almost any other GOP” member who is not “trying to get me killed.”

“In the meantime if you want to help, you can resign,” she added:

I am happy to work with Republicans on this issue where there’s common ground, but you almost had me murdered 3 weeks ago so you can sit this one out. Happy to work w/ almost any other GOP that aren’t trying to get me killed. In the meantime if you want to help, you can resign. https://t.co/4mVREbaqqm — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 28, 2021

While Ocasio-Cortez and Cruz have attempted to find common ground in the past, the New York lawmaker is among Democrats who blame Cruz, at least in part, for the Capitol riot that took place on January 6 as Congress gathered to certify the electoral vote.

Cruz was one of the GOP lawmakers leading the effort in formally objecting to certification in disputed states — a move progressives claim fueled violent insurrectionists. Neither Cruz, nor his GOP colleagues such as Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO), called for violence or lawlessness, nor did former President Trump. Despite that, Democrats in the House impeached the former president for incitement of insurrection.

Ocasio-Cortez has repeatedly called on Cruz to resign since.

“Leading a debate in the Senate on ensuring election integrity is doing our jobs, and it’s in no way responsible for the despicable terrorists who attacked the Capitol yesterday,” Cruz told the congresswoman on the day following the protest, promising Ocasio-Cortez and her “socialist buddies” that he “ain’t going anywhere.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

