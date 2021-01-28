https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2021/01/28/be-afraid-nyt-accidentally-shows-how-absolutely-scared-shtless-they-are-of-kristi-noem-running-in-2024-and-its-glorious/

You know how we know the New York Times is terrified of Gov. Kristi Noem not only in general but that she will likely run for the GOP presidential nomination in 2024? They keep targeting her over and over and over again. Granted, they also go after DeSantis who managed not to completely destroy his state PLUS keep the virus at bay, but Noem could be a real threat running as a WOMAN for the evil Republican Party.

The Washington Examiner noticed the same thing:

The @NYTimes is attacking @KristiNoem‘s COVID response. That’s because they think Noem is going to run for president and they expect she might actually be a good candidate, writes @EScarry. https://t.co/vM1YMmtGbf — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) January 28, 2021

From The Washington Examiner:

It’s probably safe to say that South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem will run for the Republican presidential nomination in 2024. I know this because the New York Times just did one of its predictable here’s-a-popular-Republican-who-screwed-up-during-the-pandemic hit pieces. Most of the national media’s hatred has been saved for Gov. Ron DeSantis in Florida for having declined to throw his state into perpetual economic lockdown and still managing to keep Florida’s death rate well below that of its blue-state peers. But the New York Times on Wednesday took time to aim north, publishing a six-minute video purporting to demonstrate “How Gov. Kristi Noem rebranded her failures as ‘freedom.’”

Fancy.

Eye roll.

And so damn predictable.

They should be scared of Kristi.

She can win.

***

Related:

‘Now do water fountains!’ Parody Titania McGrath OWNS woke non-parody Brentwood School for openly pushing segregation

‘Plagiarism is his strong suit’: Brit Hume calls Biden admin out for straight-up taking credit for Trump’s vaccination rollout

DAAAMN! EPIC thread tears congress a new one by calling them out point-by-PAINFUL-point on why their approval rating is in the toilet

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

