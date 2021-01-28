https://www.wnd.com/2021/01/4888545/

Amid a boycott in response to its politically motivated decision to drop Mike Lindell’s MyPillow products, shares of Bed Bath & Beyond plunged 36.4% at the close of trading Thursday.

The retail chain suffered its biggest one-day loss since going public in June 1992.

The consumer organization Media Action Network launched the boycott of Bed, Bath & Beyond after the retail chain stopped selling Lindell’s products due to his support of President Trump’s claim that fraud affected the outcome of the 2020 election. Retailers Wayfair and Kohl’s also have stopped selling MyPillow products.

Lindell, famous for his TV ads, employs more than 1,500 people at his Minnesota plant. He recounted to WND last May the remarkable transformation in his life through his faith in Jesus Christ.

“This isn’t about pillows. It’s about the continual punishment of conservative speech,” Media Action Network founder Ken LaCorte said in an announcement of the boycott.

“And we’ve had enough.”

Media Action Network has a petition online in support of the boycott with nearly 24,000 signatures so far.

“Every time we turn around, another conservative has been silenced under false pretenses of ‘hate’ or ‘isms’ or the most recent offense-de-jour,” said LaCorte. “We’re fighting back.”

Protesters at Bed, Bath & Beyond’s store in Larkspur, California, on Tuesday left checkers with a $20 tip and a statement for CEO Mark Tritton.

“Stop promoting ‘cancel,” they wrote. “You buckled to pressure, removing MyPillow products … because of Mike Lindell’s politics. It’s un-American.

“Our country was founded on the principle of free speech and open debate,” the wrote. “These days, censorship and suppression are far too common, and you’re now part of the problem. You have that right, of course, but realize you’re antagonizing half of your customers. And Mark … we’ve had enough. We’re tired of corporate big-shots looking down on our beliefs. Reverse this decision now and get out of politics, or we’re done with you forever.”

