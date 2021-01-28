https://www.rushlimbaugh.com/daily/2021/01/28/biden-admits-were-restoring-the-obama-administration/
RUSH: I opened the program suggesting that what the Biden presidency really is is nothing more than the third term of the Obama presidency, that he is a front man for Obama. And mere moments ago, as Joe Biden blew through the record of presidents signing executive orders after they’ve been inaugurated (he set a record for the number that have been signed), Joe Biden admitted that he is simply reestablishing the Obama administration.
Here he is…
BIDEN: It’s been a busy week, and, uhh, I’ve signed executive orders tackling COVID-19, economic and climate crises as well as advancing racial equity. But today I’m about to sign two executive orders — basically, the best way to describe them — to undo the damage Trump has done. (dramatic pause) There’s nothing new that we’re doing here other than restoring the Affordable Care Act and the restoring the Medicaid to the way it was before Trump became president.
RUSH: “There’s nothing new that we’re doing here other than restoring the Affordable Care Act and the restoring the Medicaid to the way it was before Trump became president.” “We’re [simply] undo[ing] the damage Trump has done.” So we’re putting the Obama administration back in and as though it was never stopped. Pretty soon…
Let me tell you what’s gonna happen. Pretty soon, Obama is going to learn that there’s nothing more Biden can do for him. How long’s it gonna take Biden to reimplement the Obama Regime? And once that’s done, then the Biden usefulness will maybe (ahem) reach its max. We shall see.