The White House reportedly feels “blessed” by Twitter’s move to permanently ban former President Trump’s personal account from the platform, Politico reported on Thursday.

Politico described Trump’s Twitter ban, which went into effect prior to him leaving office, as a “priceless gift.”

“The President spent two years ignoring Trump’s distractions and staying focused on the message he wanted to deliver, and it paid off with a commanding win,” a White House official told Politico, contending it will maintain its communication strategy regardless of the former president emerging back into the spotlight in one way or another.

Twitter has permanently banned the account of the President of the United States, Donald J. Trump. https://t.co/h5i5pfbBXO — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) January 8, 2021

“Whether or not Trump slinks back into public view or opens up a Parler account isn’t going to make a difference in how we communicate with the American people,” the official said.

One individual described as an “outside adviser” said the new administration feels “blessed” by Trump’s absence from Twitter.

“Not having to deal with a deranged new tweet every hour? They feel blessed,” the adviser said.

Trump has remained relatively silent since departing the Oval Office, but recent surveys show Republican voters continue to support him and his agenda.

A Politico/Morning Consult survey released this week found that a growing number of Republicans, 50 percent, want Trump to play a “major role” in forging the future of the GOP — a nine-point swing in Trump’s favor in a matter of weeks. Additionally, 56 percent of Republican voters believe that Trump should “probably” or “definitely” run for president again in 2024.

Beyond that, a Rasmussen Reports survey released this week revealed that a majority of GOP voters consider it a good idea for Trump to begin a new party outside of the GOP.

