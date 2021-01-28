https://www.wnd.com/2021/01/bidens-newest-executive-order-goes-unborn/

To win the Democratic Party nomination, Joe Biden had to at least pay lip service to his party’s far-left base, the faction that wants abortion even after delivery, climate-change measures that kill American jobs and the suppression of opposing opinions.

But already, in a flurry of nearly three dozen executive actions in his first week, it’s clear he intends to fulfill his campaign promises, including on abortion.

On Thursday, Biden will sign a measure concerning “comprehensive reproductive health care” – or the destruction of unborn children – that will immediately rescind the so-called Mexico City policy put in place by President Trump blocks federal funding for non-governmental organizations that provide abortion services in other nations.

The White House said Biden’s concern for “women’s and girls’ sexual and reproductive health and rights” was the trigger for his demand that taxpayers fund abortion industry giants such as Marie Stopes International and Planned Parenthood.

But a poll this week shows that most Americans favor restrictions on abortion and oppose tax dollars going to support abortions in foreign lands.

The Knights of Columbus/Marist Poll found 76% of want “significant restrictions on abortion” and 77% oppose or strongly oppose using tax dollars to support abortion abroad.

Not even one American in five supports funding abortions outside the U.S.

“While the number of people who identify as ‘pro-life’ and ‘pro-choice’ tends to fluctuate with the public debate, when given a broader choice of policy options, there is a strong consensus among Americans on abortion,” said Barbara Carvalho of the Marist Poll.

Carl Anderson of the Knights of Columbus said that amid “the harsh political divides in our country, clear bipartisan majorities support abortion restrictions and do not want their tax dollars paying for abortion abroad.”

“Our polling has shown consistently over the past decade that policies that promote abortion on demand paid for by taxpayers are divisive and out of step with American public opinion,” he said.

Abortion is one issue that analysts have said could be used by Biden to bring Americans together, if, in fact, he was committed to the “unity” he’s so often talked about.

Marjorie Dannenfelser, president of the pro-life SBA List, said of Biden’s submission to pro-abortion activists: “Funneling U.S. tax dollars to abortion groups overseas is an abhorrent practice that flies in the face of the ‘unity’ Joe Biden and Kamala Harris promised to inspire.”

“Rather than rally the nation around common ground policies to affirm and promote life, today they force taxpayers to bankroll abortion businesses overseas, opening up a slush fund for groups like Marie Stopes International and the International Planned Parenthood Federation,” she said. “These abortion industry giants shamefully push their agenda on deeply pro-life nations and cultures. Americans across the political spectrum oppose the use of taxpayer funding to promote abortion and abortion businesses. Despite this, the new administration is moving forward with a payout to the abortion industry that backed their political campaign.”

Jeanne Mancini of March for Life said: “Rescinding the Mexico City Policy on the eve of the March for Life is a deeply disturbing move, especially when the president says he wants national unity. It goes against the wishes of an overwhelming majority of Americans – in fact consistent polling shows that 77% of Americans oppose taxpayer funding for abortion overseas. The government should never force taxpayers to fund abortions, either here or abroad, but should work to protect the inherent dignity of all persons, born and unborn.”

Brian Burch, president of CatholicVote, said the use of American tax dollars for international abortions by rescinding the Mexico City Policy is “deeply troubling.”

“The move will directly lead to an increase in abortions worldwide and will directly implicate conscientious Americans who oppose the practice,” he said. “The decision is especially shameful given the repeated insistence that Joe Biden is a ‘devout’ Catholic, even by his own press secretary as recently as last week when asked about this policy.”

Birch said the “use of his Catholic faith to whitewash policies aimed at destroying innocent life is both insulting and diametrically opposed to the teachings of the Catholic Church itself.”

“Biden is not just in conflict with Catholic teaching on human life, but on the extreme edge of public opinion according to a new Marist poll in which 77% of Americans oppose taxpayer funding of international abortion (Mexico City policy) including 55% of Democrats, 85% Independents, 95% Republicans. Any hopes for unity and bipartisanship are gone. This is nothing more than a policy pay-off to Planned Parenthood and the Abortion Industry that funded his campaign.”

