(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) — Francis “Frank” Biden is turning to his big brother for help promoting a law firm he advises.

President Biden’s younger sibling touted his ties to the Biden administration during an Inauguration Day advertisement for the Berman Law Group based in Boca Raton, Florida. Biden is a non-attorney adviser to the firm.

The ad, which focuses on a Berman Law Group lawsuit against the sugar industry for alleged environmental violations, features a photo of the younger Biden, along with quotes discussing his ties to the new presidential administration.

