CAN’T MAKE THIS UP: Biden, Kerry Unveil ‘White House Interagency Council on Environmental Justice’

posted by Hannity Staff – 6 hours ago

President Biden and Climate Czar John Kerry unveiled a sweeping package of new proposals to help combat global warming Wednesday; including the creation of the ‘White House Interagency Council on Environmental Justice.”

“As part of an unprecedented push to cut the nation’s greenhouse gas emissions and create new jobs as the United States shifts toward cleaner energy, Biden will direct agencies across the federal government to invest in low-income and minority communities that have traditionally borne the brunt of pollution, White House officials said,” reports the Washington Post.

John Kerry is asked what his message would be to oil and gas workers who “see an end to their livelihoods”: “What President Biden wants to do is make sure that those folks have better choices… That they can be the people to go to work to make the solar panels.” pic.twitter.com/i9TYXlD9Jg — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) January 27, 2021

White House presser with climate advisers John Kerry and Gina McCarthy https://t.co/BfL1vNV4bA — POLITICO (@politico) January 27, 2021

“Biden will sign an executive order establishing a White House interagency council on environmental justice, create an office of health and climate equity at the Health and Human Services Department, and form a separate environmental justice office at the Justice Department. The order also directs the government to spend 40 percent of its sustainability investments on disadvantaged communities,” adds the newspaper.

