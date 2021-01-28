https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/capitolpolice-westvirginia-biden-trump/2021/01/28/id/1007685

U.S. Capitol Police on Wednesday arrested a 71-year-old West Virginia man armed with a handgun, 20 rounds of ammunition and “Stop the Steal” paperwork in his vehicle.

The man, Dennis Westover, was taken into custody and charged with carrying a gun without a license, possession of unregistered ammunition and unlawful possession of a firearm.

He told police he had concerns about the integrity of the election.

Westover was stopped around 1:35 p.m. by a Capitol police officer after he parked his car in the middle of an intersection, got out and started walking northbound in the road.

He was shouting at the guards in the area and told one officer he “wanted to see the fence that was around my Capitol.”

“He said we have some polar extremes of opinion in this nation and that while he believes there was election fraud at this point it is a moot point,” according to an incident report obtained by NBC News. “He said that the process that I am engaged is righteousness, justice, and truth.”

The arrest comes weeks after supporters of former President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol building during a “Stop the Steal” rally, leaving five people dead.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

