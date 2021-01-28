https://www.rushlimbaugh.com/daily/2021/01/28/chicoms-troll-democrats-switch-to-anal-swab-covid-tests/
RUSH: You know, sometimes, folks, I think the ChiComs troll the Democrats. I think the ChiComs try to see how silly they can make the Democrats act. Have you seen this story? This is from the U.K. Daily Mail: “China Begins Using Anal Swabs To Test For Covid In Beijing.” Are you kidding me? It’s bad enough they have to poke the swab all the way up to your brain practically. Now they’re going in your anus in China?
And of course since the Democrats love the ChiComs and want to emulate them, how long’s it gonna be before they start doing the anal swab to test people in this country for COVID-19 while the ChiComs sit around and look at it and laugh themselves silly. I’m not making it up. U.K. Daily Mail: “Beijing is using anal swabs to test its residents for coronavirus, a method that experts say is more accurate and raises the chances of detecting the virus. To collect samples -” I may have to do my countdown here, people that don’t want to hear offensive things.
“To collect test samples, the swab needs to be inserted about three to five centimetres (1.2 to 2 inches) into the rectum and rotated several times. After completing the motion twice, the swab is removed before being securely placed inside a sample container. The whole procedure is said to take about 10 seconds.” (interruption) Several times, yes. The swab is inserted up to two inches inside the rectum — for those of you in Rio Linda — hmm. (interruption) The booty. Well, maybe that works, I don’t know.
And then after you do that, two inches up there, and then you rotate it several times — what it says, yes — you rotate it several times, and after completing the motion twice, the rotation twice, the swab is removed, put inside a sample container, it takes about 10 seconds, and then it’s sent off to someplace where some little lab — (interruption) I don’t know that they have drive-through testing in China. You’re asking obviously are they gonna incorporate anal swabs with drive-through. That would be interesting to see.