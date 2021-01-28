https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2021/01/28/chris-stirewalt-explains-what-he-learned-from-calling-arizona-for-biden-so-early-on-election-night/

People who don’t watch Fox News, like “conservative” columnist Max Boot, see it as a conspiracy theory factory pushing sedition that requires President Biden to “reinvigorate the FCC” to get it under control. Now ask a real conservative about Fox News, and why they’ve changed the channel. It’s no secret that Fox News’ ratings have taken a hit, especially after election night, and especially after the network called Arizona for Joe Biden so early. Former politics editor Chris Stirewalt made that call, and in our opinion he got lucky. He has more to say about the matter in the Los Angeles Times, though.

He writes:

That’s why I was proud of our being first to project that Joe Biden would win Arizona, and very happy to defend that call in the face of a public backlash egged on by former President Trump. Being right and beating the competition is no act of heroism; it’s just meeting the job description of the work I love. But what happens now that there are almost no physical limits on the getting and giving of the news?

The rebellion on the populist right against the results of the 2020 election was partly a cynical, knowing effort by political operators and their hype men in the media to steal an election or at least get rich trying. But it was also the tragic consequence of the informational malnourishment so badly afflicting the nation.

When I defended the call for Biden in the Arizona election, I became a target of murderous rage from consumers who were furious at not having their views confirmed.

His conclusion?

What tugs at my mind after seeing a mob of enthusiastic ignoramuses sack the Capitol, though, is whether that sophistication will come quickly enough when outlets have the means to cater to every unhealthy craving of their consumers.

We don’t think beating the competition is why anyone was watching the election results; Arizona could have waited.

Related:

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...