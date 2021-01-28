https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2021/01/28/chris-stirewalt-explains-what-he-learned-from-calling-arizona-for-biden-so-early-on-election-night/

People who don’t watch Fox News, like “conservative” columnist Max Boot, see it as a conspiracy theory factory pushing sedition that requires President Biden to “reinvigorate the FCC” to get it under control. Now ask a real conservative about Fox News, and why they’ve changed the channel. It’s no secret that Fox News’ ratings have taken a hit, especially after election night, and especially after the network called Arizona for Joe Biden so early. Former politics editor Chris Stirewalt made that call, and in our opinion he got lucky. He has more to say about the matter in the Los Angeles Times, though.

Stop what you’re doing and read this @ChrisStirewalt column https://t.co/WPjnwu5t5C — Lachlan Markay (@lachlan) January 28, 2021

He writes:

That’s why I was proud of our being first to project that Joe Biden would win Arizona, and very happy to defend that call in the face of a public backlash egged on by former President Trump. Being right and beating the competition is no act of heroism; it’s just meeting the job description of the work I love. But what happens now that there are almost no physical limits on the getting and giving of the news? … The rebellion on the populist right against the results of the 2020 election was partly a cynical, knowing effort by political operators and their hype men in the media to steal an election or at least get rich trying. But it was also the tragic consequence of the informational malnourishment so badly afflicting the nation. When I defended the call for Biden in the Arizona election, I became a target of murderous rage from consumers who were furious at not having their views confirmed.

His conclusion?

What tugs at my mind after seeing a mob of enthusiastic ignoramuses sack the Capitol, though, is whether that sophistication will come quickly enough when outlets have the means to cater to every unhealthy craving of their consumers.

We don’t think beating the competition is why anyone was watching the election results; Arizona could have waited.

This op-ed from fired Fox News political editor @ChrisStirewalt is something: He says this all “was partly a cynical, knowing effort by political operators and their hype men in the media to steal an election or at least get rich trying.”https://t.co/4IToswLqr8 — Aaron Blake (@AaronBlake) January 28, 2021

“Having been cosseted by self-validating coverage for so long, many Americans now consider any news that might suggest that they are in error or that their side has been defeated as an attack on them personally.” But was fine working 10 years for Fox News until he got broomed 🙄 https://t.co/ruTBqnoGgq — Michael Barry (@calijawn) January 28, 2021

The focus on Arizona is one of the multiple stupid decisions he made. More egregious is that he wouldn’t call Florida when that was long over and immediately saying that the House Dems gained seats. Also if he can call Arizona then he should have called NC. — BigJim (@BigJimNCPA) January 28, 2021

Don’t even have to read it. I can already tell this guy was praised by republicans everywhere for interpreting the data without bias and delivering a frank and timely assessment. His inbox was nothing but attaboys and gift certificates to IHOP. — P.K. Merlott (@PKMerlott) January 28, 2021

Too bad he still hasn’t told the truth about what he said on the air that night. Does he not remember saying the Repubs would lose 5 seats in the House or the Biden lead in Arizona would likely grow. Instead of admitting he was wrong, he doubles down and disparages viewers. — Lou Segal (@lou_segal) January 28, 2021

Nice. Maybe he should write an article defending their dem +6 in the house call. They sat on TX and FL while calling AZ and the house because their model was off, and he’s too arrogant to acknowledge it. Their coverage was a disaster and now he’s unemployed. — Dan Sommers (@sommerd34) January 28, 2021

Blames consumers, does not take any responsibility whatsoever. Sad. — Jobs Not Mobs (@DeplorableDregs) January 28, 2021

Why did he wait to call Florida and rush to call Arizona? — merch (@merch583) January 28, 2021

He’s done ✅ — Peace n Frdm (@nad10019) January 28, 2021

You MAY have called AZ correctly, but your hubris in holding back the FL call was your demise. That, and your basically aggravating personality (and obnoxious laugh) that no one…on either side of the aisle…has ever been particularly thrilled to witness. — LFTheria (@lf_theria) January 28, 2021

Disparaging people as enthusiastic ignoramuses, does not endear anyone to your side. — Anticipation (@mailabull) January 28, 2021

I hope he doesn’t think the public cares! A journalist’s job is to report what is, not what might be. Never in the history of America has an election been called prior to the polls closing and results announce by the State. — 🇺🇸Lynda🇺🇸 (@LyndaMo85130479) January 28, 2021

He simply guessed correctly on Arizona. I remember him literally sweating trying and failing to explain himself. Malpractice. — Dale Cooper 🇺🇸 (@AgentCoopr702) January 28, 2021

The arrogant, condescending, portly pollster is out of a job. Good riddance. Your entire industry needs to go to the dustbin of history. — JMN (@JeffNeely3) January 28, 2021

It’s a well written column. And agree he has thumbtacked valid issues common to mankind. Though his decision to ‘call’ AZ first still looks like a decision to be first rather than correct in light of the various state hearings on election fraud. If a court finally takes a case… — Sandi Timmons (@SandiTimmons2) January 28, 2021

Stirewalt having to try to blame Trump for ‘egging’ on the backlash is ridiculous, not one person watching that Fox that crap on election night needed a single word from Trump for the backlash to start. He never encouraged us to ditch Fox, it was something we chose to do. — JessBlane1122 (@blane1122) January 28, 2021

There were still people waiting in line to vote when they called a state that ended with a .3% margin. Fix was in. — Chinook (@Chinook900) January 28, 2021

