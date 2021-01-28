https://www.ksn.com/news/local/non-profit-advocating-to-release-inmates-from-kansas-juvenile-correction-facility-amid-pandemic/

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – As the coronavirus continues to spread, one Wichita non-profit is advocating to release offenders from the Kansas Juvenile Correctional Complex.

“He’s just ready to get out of there. He’s had COVID twice already from just being in there,” said Dante Bristow.

Bristow’s cousin is one of the people in Topeka’s correctional complex.

“I don’t feel like they’re handling the COVID protocol like they should be a lot of people are not getting the proper help they need,” he said.

So far the KJCC has seen 66 cases among staff and 19 cases among juvenile offenders.

The non-profit ‘Progeny’ held an emergency town hall Wednesday. Advocating to halt all new admissions and release all youth currently in the KJCC due to covid.

“Having them in a confined space and not giving them the, you know, adequate medical treatment that they need. I think, personally, that’s crazy,” said NyKia Watkins, Progeny youth leader.

During their townhall Progeny noted the racial discrepancies people of color face when dealing with COVID-19.

Sedgwick County Sheriff Jeff Easter believes this is not the best option. Noting the juvenile justice initiative already limits those in the KJCC, “If they’re housed in the juvenile correctional facilities that means they’ve done some serious felony type crimes, involving violent crime.”

“Are we thinking about the victims of this at all? Because that’s what gets gets left out of this conversation the victims of these crimes will be revictimized by just letting these people out,” Easter added in.

Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple sat in on the call. He did not take a side on the issue but wanted to make sure he listened to what they had to say.

“It’s not just about one particular group who, you know, might become a cluster. It’s about all of Wichita and keeping these numbers going in the right direction,” he said.

KSN reached out to the Kansas Department of Corrections, they would not comment on the proposal but did say they regularly work with the non-profit Progeny.

