https://www.wnd.com/2021/01/conservative-mp-calls-gps-tracking-brits-ensure-covid-compliance/

(SUMMIT NEWS) – Conservative MP Jeremy Hunt has called for the government to use GPS tracking technology to ensure Brits are complying with COVID quarantine measures.

Under the law, Brits who re-enter the country have to self-isolate for 10 days before leaving their home for any reason.

However, the difficulties, both practical and financial, of complying with this mandate, mean that as many as 75% are not following the rules.

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

