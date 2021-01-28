https://www.dailywire.com/news/cruz-on-aocs-false-claim-that-he-was-trying-to-get-her-killed-not-conducive-to-healing-or-unity

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) responded to Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s (D-NY) unsubstantiated claim on Thursday that the senator from Texas was “trying to get” her killed by saying in a statement that members of the Democrat Party are filled with partisan rage that is damaging the country.

“There’s a lot of partisan anger and rage among Democrats, and it’s not healthy for our country and it’s certainly not conducive to healing or unity,” Cruz said in a statement to The Daily Wire. “But everyone has to decide how they want to interact with others.”

Ocasio-Cortez snapped at Cruz after Cruz had simply agreed with something that she said online in relation to some of the recent news on Wall Street.

“I am happy to work with Republicans on this issue where there’s common ground, but you almost had me murdered 3 weeks ago so you can sit this one out,” Ocasio-Cortez responded to Cruz. “Happy to work w/ almost any other GOP that aren’t trying to get me killed. In the meantime if you want to help, you can resign.”

“While you conveniently talk about ‘moving on,’ a second Capitol police officer lost their life yesterday in the still-raging aftermath of the attacks you had a role in,” Ocasio-Cortez claimed. “This isn’t a joke. We need accountability, and that includes a new Senator from Texas.”

“You haven’t even apologized for the serious physical + mental harm you contributed to from Capitol Police & custodial workers to your own fellow members of Congress,” she continued. “In the meantime, you can get off my timeline & stop clout-chasing. Thanks. Happy to work with other GOP on this.”

There is no evidence that Cruz “almost had” Ocasio-Cortez “murdered” during the January 6 riot, and there is no evidence that Cruz is “trying to get [her] killed.” Cruz also condemned the “despicable” January 6 riot, which he called a “terrorist attack,” saying that everyone involved “should be fully prosecuted” and “should spend a long, long time in jail.”

