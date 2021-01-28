https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2021/01/28/so-much-this-epic-thread-spells-out-point-by-painful-point-why-congressional-approval-is-lower-than-gas-station-sushi/

There’s nothing better on Twitter than a really good thread that makes you go, ‘Oh HELL YEAH.’

Ok, so that’s not entirely true. Sometimes you come across a thread about a teenage boy losing his long-loved teddy bear at a hotel on a really long road trip and an amazing woman at the hotel going above and beyond to find and get that teddy bear home BUT if you’re looking to cover politics threads like this one stand out.

Stacey from our sister site PJ Media is spot-freakin’-on:

Want to know why congressional approval is lower than that of gas station sushi? They thought a sham impeachment of someone who already left office was more important than 10s of thousands of jobs lost & increased expenses for working to middle to upper middle class /1 — Stacey (@ScotsFyre) January 28, 2021

The only group with a lower approval rating is the media … yup.

Keep going.

families of every race, color & creed would go unnoticed because of their navel gazing drama. They think you are stupid. You’ll be glued to your TV listening to their weasel words as if it matters. Trump will not be convicted. But your kids are out of school. Your business /2 — Stacey (@ScotsFyre) January 28, 2021

They do think you’re stupid.

They think we’re all stupid.

And sadly with what happened with our election in some cases, they were right.

was shut down. Until magically this week because we have a corn husk with pocket lint for brains that will sign whatever his left wing handlers put in front of him is POTUS you can open. Could they BE anymore obvious? So while we are all hurting, Corn Husk /3 — Stacey (@ScotsFyre) January 28, 2021

Corn Husk.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Biden is about as full of life as a husk … this works.

signs whatever they put in front of him & eliminate 10s of thousands of jobs & today, possibly whole industries. All of this was 100% predictable if an honest corporate media had reported on stated policy positions, asked probing questions & reported the answers /4 — Stacey (@ScotsFyre) January 28, 2021

Easy to sign an EO firing a bunch of people if you don’t have to think of them as individuals. Democrats love to put us all in buckets so they can ignore the needs of the individual.

They didn’t. They are still lying to you & celebrating Corn Husk’s (and yes this is a cheap play on Corn Pop) love for chocolate chip ice cream & household pets. It is absurd & insulting as he signed a paper eliminating biological sex on Day 2. Ice Cream 🙄/5 — Stacey (@ScotsFyre) January 28, 2021

C’mon now, it’s super important that we all know what Biden’s favorite ice cream flavor is.

Instead they want you to think we are in a race war. We aren’t. If you really believe 65% of the country harbors some serious racial animus, get therapy. Not even the SPLC thinks that. A black or brown person living in poverty in downtown Chicago /6 — Stacey (@ScotsFyre) January 28, 2021

EVERYTHING IS RACIST.

Didn’t they already try this?

Probably has more in common with a poor white teen in Appalachia than I do. Drugs, violence, OD’s and things I have none of in my life. This is a class war based on our elites hollowing out the country & shipping good jobs overseas. Maxine Waters lives in a house /7 — Stacey (@ScotsFyre) January 28, 2021

This. ^

every bit as nice as Mitch McConnell. Because they have all profited off Americans misery. Like the septuagenarians that wring the last dollars out of an obsolete family business. We need smarter leaders who are not corrupt. They wouldn’t be hard to find. So let’s do it. /8 — Stacey (@ScotsFyre) January 28, 2021

Profiting off American’s misery.

And then they blame the other guy for that misery.

Nice work if you can get it.

They want us to hate each other so we can’t see in the ruling class the color of your skin makes no difference. It doesn’t make any difference outside that class. The middle deserves having our safety, security & prosperity being the primary concern of our elected /9 — Stacey (@ScotsFyre) January 28, 2021

officials. It isn’t. On either side. Until THAT changes, we’re screwed. And Corn Husk isn’t gonna help or unify anything. /end — Stacey (@ScotsFyre) January 28, 2021

And boom went the dynamite.

***

