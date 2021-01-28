https://www.wnd.com/2021/01/declassified-recorded-talk-carter-page-shows-denials-concealed-fisa-court/

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) – Newly declassified records detail the FBI’s plans to surveil Carter Page and show that the Trump campaign associate’s secretly recorded denials of allegations made in British ex-spy Christopher Steele’s discredited dossier were not relayed to the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court.

Stefan Halper, a Cambridge professor and confidential human source dubbed “Source 2” in DOJ inspector general Michael Horowitz’s FISA abuse report, worked as an FBI informant in 2016 and recorded discussions with at least three Trump 2016 campaign members: Page, campaign foreign policy adviser George Papadopoulos, and Campaign co-Chairman Sam Clovis.

The newly declassified documents include a partial transcript of a secretly recorded conversation between Halper and Page in late October 2016, just after Page, dubbed “Crossfire Dragon,” left Trump’s campaign.

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

