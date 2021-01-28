https://www.dailywire.com/news/democrat-john-kerrys-family-owns-private-jet-despite-his-role-combating-fossil-fuels-in-biden-admin-report

The family of U.S. Special Envoy for Climate John Kerry, a Democrat, owns a private jet, even though Kerry has been tasked with overseeing aspects of the Biden administration’s climate agenda.

The Federal Aviation Administration’s (FAA) “registry shows a Gulfstream Aerospace jet owned by Flying Squirrel LLC, the name previously reported for Teresa Heinz-Kerry’s private charter jet company. The company’s listed address matches that of the Heinz Family Foundation,” Fox News reported. “According to FAA records, the jet’s registration certificate was issued in July of 2005 and expires in October of 2023.”

Honeywell Aerospace noted in a 2019 report that private jets “burn 40 times as much carbon per passenger as regular commercial flights,” The Guardian reported.

“During his 2004 presidential run, Kerry’s campaign made 60 payments to his wife’s charter jet company, totaling $273,171,” Fox News reporter Peter Hasson added. “As late as 2013, his executive branch personnel financial disclosure showed Kerry owning ‘over $1,000,001’ in assets for ‘Flying Squirrel LLC’ through his wife.”

The mere appearance of hypocrisy by the climate-concerned Kerry is similar to a 2017 report that accused former Vice President Al Gore, also a Democrat, of using significantly more electricity at his mansion per year than the average American.

The National Center for Public Policy Research said Gore’s electric bills from his Nashville home were “at least” 21 times higher than the average American household “because they only looked at the energy consumption at Gore’s Nashville home, not his other two houses,” according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“In one peak month, September last year, Gore’s power consumption at the Nashville home reached 34 times that of a typical American home,” THR added. “The study indicates that Gore’s 20-room, 10,070 square-foot mansion used nearly 231,000 kilowatt hours of electricity in the last 12 months compared with less than 11,000 for an average American house. One of his findings, Johnson told The Hollywood Reporter, is that the amount of electricity Gore uses to heat his pool each year could power the average U.S. home for six years.”

Kerry has faced criticism for remarks he made this week about green energy jobs and how those who work in the fossil fuel industry can get new jobs making solar panels.

“What an arrogant, out-of-touch statement for a centimillionaire to say,” Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) said in response to Kerry’s remarks. “You know, ‘You little people, you know, I don’t like the choices you’re making, and so your jobs go away,’ as John Kerry said right there. Quelle surprise that the Democratic elites have decided that blue-collar workers, that union members, that men and women with calluses on their hands, they’ve made the wrong choices, in John Kerry’s words.”

“I’ve asked multiple Biden nominees what they would say to the union workers who just lost their jobs because Joe Biden decided they didn’t deserve a job,” Cruz added. “And essentially nominee after nominee after nominee has said, ‘Well, tough luck.’”

