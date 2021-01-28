https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/dictator-biden-signs-two-executive-orders-restore-obamas-failed-affordable-care-act-refuses-answer-questions-reporters-video/

Dictator Biden signed two executive orders on Thursday restoring Obama’s highly unpopular “Affordable Care Act” – healthcare that no one can afford.

Shortly after signing the executive orders, Biden’s handlers shooed away reporters.

No one is allowed to question Joe Biden.

Biden has signed dozens of executive orders in his first week in office and the media cheers him on.

“Today, I’m about to sign two executive orders. Basically, the best way to describe it—to undo the damage Trump has done. There’s nothing new that we’re doing here other than restoring the Affordable Care Act,” said Biden.

Biden’s executive orders will reopen enrollment on the ACA exchange between February 15 and May 15.

Biden’s EO will also conduct a “robust outreach” effort to shove ACA down people’s throats which will include paid advertising and other partnerships with local community organizations.

President Trump got rid of the oppressive individual mandate in his 2017 tax bill, but Joe Biden will bring back the penalty for not having health insurance through a series of executive orders and his “longstanding history of getting stuff done in Congress to get legislation to build on the Affordable Care Act.”

Barack Obama is behind all of Biden’s executive orders. Biden is merely signing the orders handed down by Obama and his Marxist goons.

WATCH:

Remember when Joe Biden said legislating by executive order meant one was a dictator?

WATCH:

.@JoeBiden in October: “I have this strange notion, we are a democracy … if you can’t get the votes … you can’t [legislate] by executive order unless you’re a dictator. We’re a democracy. We need consensus.” pic.twitter.com/7UotJCXSm3 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) January 26, 2021

