https://redstate.com/kiradavis/2021/01/28/did-aoc-just-incite-retaliatory-violence-against-a-sitting-senator-n318105
About The Author
Related Posts
No Way: Boy Scouts Let in Girls, Gigantic Problems and a Lawsuit Ensue
December 29, 2020
Joe Biden Is Appropriating Credit for the Vaccine the Press Promised Could Not Be Available Right Now
January 12, 2021
Marvel Us: Star-Lord Comes Out as Bisexual
December 15, 2020
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy