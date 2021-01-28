https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2021/01/28/did-iran-write-this-new-york-times-passes-along-some-pro-nuclear-deal-propaganda-from-irans-un-ambassador/

Lincoln Project senior adviser Rachel Bitecofer is a better conservative than you, which is why she wants GOP Sen. Marco Rubio to lose his Senate seat.

There’s lots of behind the scenes jockeying from FL Dems to take on Gov. Ron DeSantis in 2022. But challenging Sen. Marco Rubio? Not so much right now Here’s whyhttps://t.co/VjMQP7zp3H — Marc Caputo (@MarcACaputo) January 28, 2021

Now that Ds have finally, FINALLY learned that yes, descriptive rep wins elections on the margins (Harris/Warnock) mb @RepSeanMaloney

will listen to me here If we want to take Desantis down you must, must MUST nominate a CUBAN-Latino Dem nominee to run against Rubio. MUST — Rachel “The Doc” Bitecofer 📈🔭🍌 (@RachelBitecofer) January 28, 2021

Miami Cubans are staunch Republicans. I don’t think a Democrat can unseat Rubio. They’re loyal trumpers. A trump has a better chance of unseating Rubio. Ivanka? — Me Again 🇺🇸🇵🇷🇺🇸🇵🇷🇺🇸🇵🇷🇺🇸 (@CarmenG37383814) January 28, 2021

Correct. Strategically @FlaDems it is critical to neutralize @marcorubio‘s biggest adv, his Miami-Dade Cuban base. How do you do this? You recruit a young(ish), Cuban Dem to run against him & split that demographic group generationally. So Florida, who is this person? https://t.co/lRwxw3pt61 — Rachel “The Doc” Bitecofer 📈🔭🍌 (@RachelBitecofer) January 28, 2021

She’ll get back to that in a sec.

Of course, if @marcorubio wants to vote yes on impeachment and guarantee me 67 GOP votes, I might be willing to call this effort off. https://t.co/DmjURz3lm5 — Rachel “The Doc” Bitecofer 📈🔭🍌 (@RachelBitecofer) January 28, 2021

She might be willing to call this effort off. You hear that, Marco Rubio?

And @marcorubio, you don’t want to f’ around w me. I’m not one of THOSE kinds of Democrats. I’m serious. Choose. Trump or I’ll make it my personal mission to recruit a young, charismatic Cuban Floridian Dem to challenge you in 2022. https://t.co/DmjURyLJXv — Rachel “The Doc” Bitecofer 📈🔭🍌 (@RachelBitecofer) January 28, 2021

You don’t want to f’ around with Rachel Bitecofer! She’s a very serious lady, as evidence by her pick to defeat Marco Rubio:

What about @ananavarro ?? Does she still live in Florida? — ƊЄƁ for Biden/Harris (@DebJHolley) January 28, 2021

What do you think @marcorubio?? Think you could beat a real patriot in @ananavarro??? Hell, piss me off enough, and I could also run her from the Right in the primary. https://t.co/XBNbMw5zVf — Rachel “The Doc” Bitecofer 📈🔭🍌 (@RachelBitecofer) January 28, 2021

Ana Navarro is Nicaraguan, actually. Which is different from being CUBAN, Rachel. Do they all look alike to you or something?

But we won’t get hung up on a tiny detail like that when there are plenty of bigger, stupider things that Rachel Bitecofer is saying.

Yes, this could work if she’s willing to make the Big Switch. Give a celeb to work with any day — Rachel “The Doc” Bitecofer 📈🔭🍌 (@RachelBitecofer) January 28, 2021

“The Big Switch”? Like, the Big Switch from liberal Democrat to extra-liberal Democrat?

Folks, this is what happens when you stop taking your medication without consulting with your therapist: https://t.co/E6dsUdUWAf — Dustin Buchanan (@Dustin43168777) January 28, 2021

Literally nobody is scared of you. https://t.co/yglSxQ9IMj — Jessy Han (@hjessy_) January 28, 2021

If you still take Rachel Bitecofer seriously please unfollow me https://t.co/uLFGpYHcj4 — Ryan (@RyanLocher1) January 28, 2021

