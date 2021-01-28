https://www.wnd.com/2021/01/doctor-tells-nbc-americans-consider-wearing-four-face-masks/

(SUMMIT NEWS) – Doctor Scott Segal told NBC News that Americans should consider wearing FOUR face masks if they want the most effective protection against spreading COVID-19. Yes, really.

As we highlighted yesterday, Dr. Fauci advised Americans to begin wearing two masks, saying that it “makes common sense” for more than one layer to be more effective.

However, Fauci was outdone by researchers at Virginia Tech, who said that two face masks only provide 50-75% efficacy and that three masks should be worn to achieve 90% effectiveness. But why stop at 90 per cent?

According to Dr. Scott Segal, chair of anesthesiology at Wake Forest Baptist Health in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, even that may not be enough. “If you put three or four masks on, it’s going to filter better because it’s more layers of cloth,” Segal told NBC News.

