In a microcosm of the ‘new normal’ in Washington DC barely a week into the Biden administration, the Pentagon announced today that the 40 prisoners at Guantanamo Bay will receive priority COVID-19 vaccination status for the sake of continuing resuming war crimes hearings.

According to the New York Times, the Pentagon says the 40 detainees at Guantánamo Bay will be given Covid-19 vaccines. The lack of vaccinations there has been a major obstacle to resuming war crimes hearings. Donald Trump Jr. wasn’t happy.

Honestly, is anyone even a little bit surprised that the Biden administration would give terrorists a vaccine before they get it to Americans. WTF?!? An Al Queda first vaccine policy should disgust everyone in this country. https://t.co/hQ0YbeoY1P — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) January 29, 2021

The 40 detainees at the prison complex could start receiving the first of the two required doses of vaccine“on a voluntary basis” as soon as Monday, Mr. Trivett said. Under Pentagon policy, because the Food and Drug Administration has given only emergency-use authorization to the Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines, the recipient’s consent is required to administer the shots.

It is not known how many people at Guantánamo have been infected with the coronavirus. Early in the pandemic, the military reported two cases there, both believed to be sailors. The Defense Department then halted disclosure of data about specific installations.

The Biden administration has been in a rush to undue many of President Trump’s accomplishments. From bringing troops home from the Middle East to securing our energy future with Keystone XL, Joe Biden is pushing to reverse progress. Now, he’s putting us at the bottom of the list to receive the coronavirus vaccine.

If you are an American citizen who pays taxes and abides by the law, you will not receive the COVID-19 vaccine until every terrorist in custody is vaccinated first. Biden’s priorities are being made crystal clear every day.

Follow NOQ Report on



