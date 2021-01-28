https://noqreport.com/2021/01/28/dr-rick-fischer-on-bidens-weakness-against-china/

Today, The Two Mikes were honored to have a discussion with Dr. Rick Fischer, perhaps the smartest and most accurate analysts of China and its ominous, anti-U.S. intentions now working in the United States. Dr. Fischer reviewed the successful, 50-year Chinese operation to undermine the United States from within, through flooding the nation’s universities with Chinese students, establishing a network of Confucius Centers, and compromising political leaders at all levels of government in the United States.

Indeed, if the full contents of Hunter Biden’s computer are released, it may become obvious that his father is on the take from the Beijing regime.

Dr. Fischer talked eloquently about how the Chinese political and military elites have publicly and brazenly spoken and written about how China intends to dominate the United States economically, militarily, and in terms of how much liberty each American will be allowed. There is, therefore, no reason for any American to be surprised that China harbors plans to destroy the republic, nor for any of them to support politicians, senior bureaucrats or Wall Streeters when they urge abandoning Trump’s hard-headed China policy to seek a more friendly relations with China.

Dr. Fischer suggested that Americans should watch the Biden administration’s military approach to China. If it continues over the long term to continue using the U.S. Navy to challenge, whenever necessary, Chinese military and maritime aggression in the Taiwan Straits and the South China Sea, that will be a good thing. If the Biden administration goes soft on Chinese aggression in those regions or others, however, Americans will know for sure that Biden’s team is composed of weak-kneed, appeasers.

COVID-19 lockdowns are taking down an independent news outlet

Nobody said running a media site would be easy. We could use some help keeping this site afloat.

Colleagues have called me the worst fundraiser ever. My skills are squarely rooted on the journalistic side of running a news outlet. Paying the bills has never been my forte, but we’ve survived. We have ads on the site that help, but since the site’s inception this has been a labor of love that otherwise doesn’t bring in the level of revenue necessary to justify it.

When I left a nice, corporate career in 2017, I did so knowing I wouldn’t make nearly as much money. But what we do at NOQ Report to deliver the truth and fight the progressive mainstream media narrative that has plagued this nation is too important for me to sacrifice it for the sake of wealth. We know we’ll never make a ton of money this way, and we’re okay with that.

Things have become harder with the coronavirus lockdowns. Both ad money and donations that have kept us afloat for a while have dropped dramatically. We thought we could weather the storm, but the resurgence of lockdowns that mainstream media and Democrats are pushing has put our prospects in jeopardy. In short, we are now in desperate need of financial assistance.

The best way NOQ Report readers can help is to donate. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well. We need approximately $17,300 to stay afloat through March when we hope the economy will be more open, but more would be wonderful and any amount that brings us closer to our goal is greatly appreciated.

The second way to help is to become a partner. We’ve strongly considered seeking angel investors in the past but because we were paying the bills, it didn’t seem necessary. Now, we’re struggling to pay the bills. This shouldn’t be the case as our traffic the last year has been going up dramatically. June, 2018, we had 11,678 visitors. A year later in June, 2019, we were up to 116,194. In June, 2020, we had 614,192. In November, 2020, we hit 1.2 million visitors.

Follow NOQ Report on



We’re heading in the right direction and we believe we’re ready talk to patriotic investors who want to not only “get in on the action” but more importantly who want to help America hear the truth. Interested investors should contact me directly with the contact button above.

As the world spirals towards radical progressivism, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report going.

Join fellow patriots as we form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism. The coronavirus crisis has prompted many, even some conservatives, to promote authoritarianism. It’s understandable to some extent now, but it must not be allowed to embed itself in American life. We currently have 11,000+ patriots with us in a very short time. If you are interested, please join us to receive updates.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

