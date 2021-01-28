https://www.dailywire.com/news/even-discord-has-gone-corpo-elon-musk-rips-discord-banning-wallstreetbets

After Discord, an independent VoIP and instant messaging service largely used by gamers, banned members of r/WallStreetBets for “hate speech” on Wednesday, Tesla founder and Space X CEO Elon Musk, who had sent GameStop’s share price soaring even higher on Tuesday night tweeting “Gamestonk!”, ripped the move.

“Even Discord has gone corpo …” Musk tweeted.

After an outage on Reddit, r/WallStreetBets had left and gone to Discord servers.

“Self-described as ‘like 4chan found a Bloomberg Terminal,’ the Wall Street Bets (WSB) trading community on Reddit wreaked chaos in traditional markets after pumping GameStop (GME) nearly 900% in five days to around $380 Wednesday morning. And the mayhem is spreading,” CoinDesk reported Wednesday. “Other heavily shorted stocks such as BlackBerry (BB) and AMC Entertainment (AMC) have seen triple-digit percentage gains in the past couple weeks as WSB traders set their sights on these companies. Even Eastman Kodak (KODK) shot up nearly 50% Wednesday, briefly trading near $14 after closing trading on Tuesday below $9.50.”

As The Daily Wire reported, “trading services and government regulators, though, have been vocal over their concern for ‘market volatility’ related to the stock surge, and Wall Street’s hedge fund bankers seem to be panicking, based on social media posts decrying Robin Hood’s democratization of the stock.”

On Tuesday night, after GameStop’s share price had soared for the fourth day in a row, Musk catalyzed the share price to rise even further, tweeting, “Gamestonk!”

“The stock jumped 93 percent during Tuesday’s roller coaster trading session, and surged another 60 percent in extended trade after Musk tweeted ‘Gamestonk!!’ ‘Stonks’ is a tongue-in-cheek term for stocks widely used on social media,” The Daily Mail noted. “Along with that tweet, he shared a link to Reddit’s WallStreetBets stock trading discussion group, where supporters affectionately refer to the Tesla CEO as ‘Papa Musk.’”

“Herds of amateur investors on Reddit have long been supporters of Tesla and other hyper-volatile stocks, and their influence appears to be growing,” CNA noted.

April 2019, Wednesday, Musk advised a Reddit user they “should interview at Tesla” after the user wrote about the electric car-maker’s autopilot system.

“Reddit user ‘greentheonly’ posted a pretty technical analysis of upcoming hardware and software updates to Tesla’s autopilot technology back in January. (Greentheonly included things like ‘program operations are pipelined with data loads and computations interleaved and weight fetching happening well upstream from the instructions that actually use those weights’),” CNBC reported. “Then on Tuesday — after Tesla tweeted a list of the self-driving hardware now being built into its cars — someone shared a link to the Reddit post, tagging Tesla and Elon Musk.”

Musk responded to the tweet by tweeting it was “mostly correct” while terming Reddit “hardcore.” He followed by suggesting the user apply at Tesla.

Before he tweeted “Gamestonk” on Tuesday, Musk tweeted his approval for the e-commerce platform Etsy, writing, “I kinda love Etsy. Bought a hand knit wool Marvin the Martian helm for my dog.”

Etsy shares rose as much as 9% until sliding back when markets opened.

