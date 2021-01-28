https://www.theepochtimes.com/facebook-vows-to-permanently-stop-recommending-political-groups_3675526.html

Facebook’s CEO Mark Zuckerberg said on Wednesday the platform will stop recommending political and civic groups to its users, in an effort to “turn down the temperature and discourage divisive conversations.” The social media company announced in October that it had taken “emergency measures” to stop recommending those groups to U.S. users in the run-up to the presidential election. According to an analysis by tech site The Markup, however, the platform continued to recommend political groups to its users throughout December, most often to Trump voters. Zuckerberg said on Wednesday the policy will be made permanent and apply to the users in the rest of the world. “We’re continuing to fine-tune how this works, but now we plan to keep civic and political groups out of recommendations for the long term, and we plan to expand that policy globally,” Zuckerberg said during a conference call. “This is a continuation of …

