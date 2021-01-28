https://www.wnd.com/2021/01/fda-issues-import-alert-potentially-deadly-mexican-hand-sanitizer/

(ZEROHEDGE) – The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued a rare “import alert” Tuesday on alcohol-based hand sanitizers originating from Mexico that could potentially be hazardous to the health and safety of U.S. consumers.

Last summer, the FDA began to issue warnings for consumers about counterfeit hand sanitizers from Mexico. Since the notice, an analysis completed by the agency found 84% of the hand sanitizers imported from the country were not in compliance with U.S. standards.

Even though many of the products “were labeled to contain ethanol (also known as ethyl alcohol) but tested positive for methanol contamination, methanol, or wood alcohol, is a substance that can be toxic when absorbed through the skin and life-threatening when ingested,” the FDA statement read.

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

