On Thursday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Evening Edit,” Fox News Senior Meteorologist Janice Dean responded to the report by the New York Attorney General’s office that New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s (D) administration undercounted coronavirus deaths in nursing homes by saying that Cuomo and New York Health Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker should be subpoenaed by independent, bipartisan investigators, and that there might need to be a federal investigation into similar policies on coronavirus patients in nursing homes that other states enacted.

Dean stated, “I hope, Liz, that we have an independent, bipartisan investigation with subpoena power to get the governor and his health commissioner on the stand to tell the whole truth and nothing but the truth, and let us have our moment as well, to tell him what he’s done to our families. We want the answers, but we also want accountability from this governor, his administration, and his health department. … The report today, I’m hopeful, is the start of a bigger investigation into this governor and his administration.”

Dean further stated that the investigation into nursing homes during the pandemic might need to be federal, given that Cuomo wasn’t the only governor who forced nursing homes to accept COVID patients.

