https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/fox-news-daily-caller-ny-post-all-publish-fake-mortgage-story-on-gamestop/

Posted by Kane on January 28, 2021 7:28 pm

Son Mortgages Parent’s House Without Them Knowing To Buy GameStop Stock

Here’s the original NY Post story before it was deleted…

Fox News and Daily Caller also fell for the gag and published false stories…

