https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/fox-news-daily-caller-ny-post-all-publish-fake-mortgage-story-on-gamestop/
NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE
The NY Post published (and has now deleted) an entire GameStop article based on one tweet that was clearly impossible.
Reporter credulously believed a guy who said he took a “second mortgage” on his parents house through a “Zoom call with the camera off” & got funds within days https://t.co/11xjLSKvP2
— Naaman Zhou (@naamanzhou) January 29, 2021
Son Mortgages Parent’s House Without Them Knowing To Buy GameStop Stock
Here’s the original NY Post story before it was deleted…
Fox News and Daily Caller also fell for the gag and published false stories…