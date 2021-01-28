https://www.wnd.com/2021/01/geologist-finds-geode-looks-exactly-like-cookie-monster-sesame-street/

(GOOD NEWS NETWORK) – When geologists go on research trips, they’re normally looking to observe specific rocks, minerals, and fossils.

What this Californian scientist wasn’t expecting was to open up a volcanic rock in Brazil—only to find inside an uncanny resemblance to the Cookie Monster.

From the outside, the rock looks pretty ordinary–it’s plain brown, and shaped like an egg. On the inside? It’s a glorious cream and blue, and looks just about ready to growl “nom-nom-nom-nom.”

