Accused madam Ghislaine Maxwell directed a room full of young girls to “kiss, dance and touch one another in a sexual way” for Jeffrey Epstein’s gratification, according to newly unsealed court documents. The alleged orgy-like performance by underage girls was detailed by an unidentified witness and alleged in 112 court documents that were released late Wednesday.

Shocking new court documents also expose explicit details about the madam and convicted pedophile by Anthony Figueroa, the ex-boyfriend of Virginia Roberts Giuffre, the longtime accuser of Epstein and Maxwell.

Giuffre, who has since settled a lawsuit against Maxwell, was allegedly forced into a threesome after “Jeffrey wanted Virginia to have sex with Ms. Maxwell,” the Daily Mail reported. The pair allegedly used sex toys during the romp, court documents say.

“Ms. Maxwell and Jeffrey would obviously be doing stuff, all three of them together,” Figueroa said, according to court documents. “Like I said, that they would all go out to clubs to pick up girls and try and find them to bring back for Jeffrey. And then she told me about how, like I said, her and Ms. Maxwell and Jeffrey were all intimate together on multiple occasions.”

When Figueroa was asked by authorities about the claim that Giuffre was forced to have sex with Prince Andrew three times at the behest the Maxwell and Epstein, he admitted that he could not “recall,” but added it “could be possible.” He said that he only remembers Giuffre mentioning being forced to have sex with “just Ms. Maxwell and all the other girls.”

Prince Andrew denies that he had sex with Giuffre.

Epstein’s housekeeper of his mansion in Florida alleges that over the course of a decade, there were 100 girls who came to the home to give the disgraced financier “sexual massages,” and the girls were purportedly paid $200.

In the newly unsealed court filings, Florida detective Joseph Recarey gave an interview to federal prosecutors in 2016 about Epstein’s alleged behavior.

“Epstein would either attempt to fondle the girls or touch the girls inappropriately, and at which point he would masturbate,” Recarey said, according to Vanity Fair. “And when he was done, he would get up and go wash off while the girls would get dressed and go back downstairs and get paid.”

Court documents read, “One witness (redacted) was in tears, as he recounted (Maxwell) bringing a 15-year-old girl into his employer’s home who, in utmost distress, told him that (Maxwell) stole the young girl’s passport and tried to make her have sex with Epstein and then threatened her.”

A witness testified that Maxwell “recruited her from her school campus to have sex with Epstein with lies about being her personal assistant,” as reported by Fox News.

One court document is a handwritten note from July 2004 where the British socialite informed Epstein that a 14-year-old girl was “available” and that he had “no one for tomorrow.”

Lawyers for Giuffre argue that the unsealed testimony is a smoking gun that Maxwell played a major role in recruiting girls for Epstein.

“It is not just the flight logs showing Defendant flying with Epstein and Ms. Giuffre over twenty times when she was a minor; it is not just the message pads from law enforcement’s trash pulls that show Defendant arranging to have an underage girl come over to Epstein’s house for ‘training,’ it is not just the police report; it is not just the photographs of [Maxwell] and other men with Ms. Giuffre when she was a minor,” Giuffre’s legal team wrote, the Daily Beast reported. “Now, there is actual, live testimonial evidence that [Maxwell] was a procurer of young girls for sex with Jeffrey Epstein, with whom she shared a home and a life, thus validating Ms. Giuffre’s claims.”

Maxwell denies helping Epstein recruit and groom girls for sex. Maxwell was arrested in July 2020. She has been held without bail since pleading not guilty to six charges, including two counts of conspiracy, enticement of a minor to travel to engage in illegal sex acts, transporting minors for illegal sex acts, and two counts of perjury.

Epstein, 66, committed suicide in his jail cell at the Metropolitan Correction Center in August 2019 as he was awaiting trial for sex trafficking of minors.

