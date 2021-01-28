https://www.oann.com/gop-points-out-hypocrisy-in-biden-signing-record-number-of-executive-orders/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=gop-points-out-hypocrisy-in-biden-signing-record-number-of-executive-orders

UPDATED 7:00 AM PT – Thursday, January 28, 2021

Critics are calling out Joe Biden for going back on his word after he signed a record number of executive orders during his first week in office in direct contradiction of statements he made while on the campaign trail.

While speaking during an ABC town hall in October, Biden told viewers that only a dictator can legislate by executive order.

“Some of my Republican friends and some of my Democratic friends occasionally say, ‘well if you can’t get the votes, by executive order you’re going to do something,’” he stated. “You can’t do it by executive order, unless you’re a dictator…we’re democracy, we need consensus.”

Republicans are warning Biden’s willingness to engage in unilateral actions at such an alarming rate signals a clear danger of executive overreach.

In a message to his constituents, Florida Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) warned Biden is acting as a puppet for the far-left agenda instead of being the centrist leader he claims to be.

So far Biden has talked like a centrist but governed from the radical left pic.twitter.com/wVnARR4dta — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) January 22, 2021

Congresswoman Lauren Bobert (R-Colo.) also slammed the hypocrisy coming from the left by highlighting how Democrats spent four years calling President Trump a dictator while applauding Biden for setting the record of week one executive orders.

The party that spent four years calling President Trump a dictator are now applauding Joe Biden for setting the record of week-one executive orders. — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) January 27, 2021

Rudy Giuliani, President Trump’s personal attorney, also criticized Biden for walking back on his previous statement. He posed the question: do Biden’s words also apply to himself?

Joe Biden once said that excessive reliance on executive orders and ignoring the Legislature, is dictatorial. Well Joe, are you aware that it now applies to you? — Rudy W. Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) January 27, 2021

If Biden continues at this rate, he will have surpassed the 220 executive orders President Trump signed during his entire term in just six-weeks.

