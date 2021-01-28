https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2021/01/28/hedge-fund-billionaire-leon-cooperman-is-not-happy-with-people-sitting-at-home-getting-their-checks-from-the-government-trading-their-stocks/

Hedge Fund billionaire Leon Cooperman was on CNBC earlier today where he was clearly not happy with people “sitting at home getting their checks from the government, trading their stocks”:

Listening to irate New York hedge fund billionaire Leon Cooperman on CNBC right now lamenting people “sitting at home getting their checks from the government, trading their stocks.” “This fair share is a bullshit concept,” he shouts. “It’s a way of attacking wealthy people.” pic.twitter.com/zFW6o1MFND — Jake Offenhartz (@jangelooff) January 28, 2021

Watch here:

Who knew it would end in tears cause billionaires like him got their teeth kicked in so they broke the law and changed the rules of the game to ensure they stay rich. I didn’t know that’s what he meant by end in tears. They planned on cheating. pic.twitter.com/Gy4ErisAU1 — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) January 28, 2021

You see, when a billionaire targets a company and attempts to bankrupt it, that’s okay but when the shoe is on the other foot it’s a problem?

“When we do it to them, we are smart, very smart, and it is good, very good. When they do it to us, they are dumb, very dumb, and it is bad, very bad.” https://t.co/MtByfMd8xm — Chris Mueller (@ChrisMuellerPGH) January 28, 2021

Won’t someone think of the billionaires in all this?

Yes, the real victims here are the wealthy people. https://t.co/d0z9bpiibv — Bridget Phetasy (@BridgetPhetasy) January 28, 2021

Cooperman, we’ll add, is a frequent critic of the Left:

You ought remember Cooperman as “the guy who cried on TV at the thought of either Warren or Sanders being president” https://t.co/f7TXSeEoA8 https://t.co/Yh7cnh1idT — Jane Coaston (@janecoaston) January 28, 2021

There are always other options for these traders you know:

He should learn to code. https://t.co/acVyX96Sqm — Yaya Dubin (@JADubin5) January 28, 2021

At least he’s being honest:

Keep putting billionaires like this on to rant and rave with indignation over what is happening. This is actually very helpful. https://t.co/bGPxG3Y7nZ — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) January 28, 2021

And it’s nice of CNBC to keep putting these guys on the air:

love it when the most sympathetic figures are forefronted https://t.co/jfyiYGsUDd — Jeff B., who on earth is this guy?? (@EsotericCD) January 28, 2021

And ust how much money does Cooperman think the average person got from all that Covid stimulus money?

Cmon gang lets start a gofundme to pay for b*llionaires healthcare and mortgage’s. They go low we go high https://t.co/mAVwLAuVHP — PFTCommenter (@PFTCommenter) January 28, 2021

