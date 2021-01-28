https://www.theblaze.com/news/highly-disturbing-footage-captures-the-moment-a-cop-slams-a-female-student-headfirst-on-a-concrete-floor-and-renders-her-unconscious

Viral video has captured the moment a police officer slams a Florida high school student to a concrete floor on the school property, knocking her out.

According to reports, the footage was taken Tuesday during an altercation.

What are the details?

A school resource officer at Liberty High School in Osceola, Florida, can be seen in the video slamming the girl to the floor following reports that she was fighting another student.

The girl’s head hits the concrete floor with a loud thud, and she appears to immediately stop moving.

The officer then pins her motionless arms behind her back and places her wrists in handcuffs.

The Daily Mail reported that the student who shared the initial video on Twitter wrote, “This girl was already separated and under control by one of the faculty members when the officer came out of nowhere picked her up and body slammed her headfirst on to the concrete.”

The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office released a statement on the matter announcing that it is investigating the incident.

“Today the sheriff’s office received information from school officials at Liberty High School about a video posted on social media depicting one of our School Resource Officers in a confrontation with a student,” the statement read. “The incident appeared to take place between classes in the hallway.”

The statement continued, “In the video, it shows the deputy taking the student to the ground and placing handcuffs on her. Our office is in the initial stages of our investigation. We are collecting video, witness statements, and relevant information related to the incident. We know that the School Resource Officer was in the process of trying to stop the student from fighting another student in the hallway when the deputy took her into custody.”

What else?

According to WFTV-TV, Sheriff Marcos Lopez said in a Wednesday news conference that the investigation as to whether criminal charges should be filed against the officer involved is being turned over to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

The sheriff’s office said the girl was medically treated at the school and is doing fine. The agency has been in contact with her mother.

TMZ on Wednesday reported that the officer involved in the incident is on paid leave pending an investigation into the matter.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

