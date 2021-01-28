https://www.wnd.com/2021/01/historian-dems-will-hurt-vindictive-impeachment/

(FOX NEWS) — The push by congressional Democrats to convict former President Donald Trump of impeachable offenses feels “vindictive,” and “harsh,” historian Jay Winik told “Special Report” Wednesday.

“I’m a little uncomfortable with the trial,” Winik, the best-selling author of “April 1865,” told host Bret Baier. “You know, being rough and tumble in American politics is nothing new. It’s been like that since the founders started the country. But having said that, I think there is something that feels a little bit vindictive, a little bit harsh in all of this and that is not really the American way.

“If you think of Richard Nixon, he was pardoned and most historians now agree that was the right thing to do,” Winik added. “With Donald Trump, if you think of where he is now, he is in Florida, he is a private citizen, he has been disgraced before the world, he’s under a cloud of personal disgrace. And despite his legions of supporters, he is in many ways a man alone.

